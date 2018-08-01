Brother and Sister Arrested in Criminal Sexual Conduct Case

RPSO – On December 27th, 2017, deputies responded to a complaint into possible criminal sexual conduct involving a juvenile in the Pineville area. According to initial reports from a concerned third party, the juvenile victim had previously been residing at a family member’s residence where the two offenders, identified as Briana Rene Cameron and her brother Jeremy Douglas Cameron, were also residing.

Detectives began their investigation and as part of the investigation, the child was interviewed at the Rapides Children’s Advocacy Center. Through their investigation, detectives were able to gather evidence that supported the original allegations which lead to sufficient probable cause being established and arrest warrants were obtained for both suspects.

With the assistance of the United States Marshals Office Violent Offenders Task Force, 39-year-old Brianna Renee Cameron was arrested at her residence in Ball, LA on July 5th, 2018. She was taken into custody without incident and during the course of her arrest, Brianna was found to be in possession of methamphetamine and firearms.

Task Force members continued searching for 41-year-old Jeremy Cameron of Pineville; on July 27th Jeremy turned himself into Task Force members.

Bond on Briana Renee Cameron has been set at $204,000.00 and she remains in the Rapides Parish Detention Center. Jeremy Douglas Cameron also remains in jail on a $850,000.00 bond. Detectives say their investigation is still ongoing.

Briana Rene Cameron is charged with Aggravated Crime Against Nature, Indecent Behavior with a Juvenile, Possession of CDS II and Illegal Carrying Weapon(s) with Drugs.

Jeremy Douglas Cameron is charged with 6 Counts Aggravated Crime Against Nature, 6 Counts Indecent Behavior with a Juvenile, 6 Counts Sexual Battery, and 4 Counts Cruelty to Juveniles.