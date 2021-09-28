Broadway Ave. Homicide Investigation

Alexandria, LA (Sept. 28, 2021) – At approximately 12:01 a.m., the Alexandria Police Department responded to a report of gunshots in the area of 2300 Broadway Avenue. Upon arrival, officers found a male gunshot victim outside the Magic Mart located at 2301 Broadway Avenue.

The victim, Leonard Jackson of Alexandria, was taken to a local hospital where he later passed away.

Alexandria Police Detectives are conducting an ongoing investigation. If anyone has any information about this incident, please contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at (318) 441-6416