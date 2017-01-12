Bridge Work: LA 156 over Molina Creek

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD), advises the public that bridge number 092-01-1018-1 will be closed to all traffic for emergency repairs beginning at approximately 8:00AM Friday, January 13, 2017 until 5:00PM Monday, January 16, 2017, weather permitting. This structure is on LA 156 over Molina Creek and is located 0.2 miles east of the LA 156/LA 479 intersection near Goldonna, LA.



Permit/Detour Section

Bridge will be closed to all traffic until repairs are made.

LA 156 eastbound traffic will be detoured to LA 479 North to LA 9 North to LA 126 East to LA 1233 South to LA 1223/LA 156 Int.

LA 156 westbound traffic will be detoured to LA 1233 North to LA 126 West to LA 9 South to LA 479 South to LA 479/LA 156 Int.

Safety Reminder

DOTD appreciates your patience and reminds you to please drive with caution through the construction site and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.

Additional Information

Call (318) 561-5100 or (800) 542-3509 or 511 or visit www.511LA.org for additional information. Motorists may also monitor the LA DOTD website @ www.dotd.la.gov, by selecting MYDOTD, the Way to Geaux Application for iPhone or Android devices, the DOTD Facebook page or the LA DOTD Twitter page, @Alex_Traffic for further information and details.