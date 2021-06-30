BrickUniverse LEGO Fan Convention returning to Louisiana on August 14 and 15

The event is building on LEGO’s amazing popularity and ingenuity and will have hundreds of LEGO creations on display at the Pontchartrain Civic and Convention Center. This will be the third annual BrickUnverse in Louisiana after sold-out events in 2020 and 2019.

At past events, the team at BrickUniverse has witnessed hundreds of LEGO fans show up to enjoy live LEGO builds, meet professional LEGO artists, and most importantly: see incredible LEGO creations. There are several new attractions and LEGO creations for 2021.

There will also be several changes for 2021’s event. There will be three time sessions per day to help with better crowd control and management. There will be more epic LEGO things to see, and less things to touch. In addition, there will be larger event spaces with larger aisles for better social distancing. All event changes due to COVID-19 are subject to change and will be taken in with guidance from local government and health officials. More details on COVID-19 guidelines for the event will be announced in the coming months.