Brian Kelly takes the stage at SEC Media Day

NASHVILLE, Tn – Second year LSU head coach Brian Kelly took the stage to address the media at the SEC’s annual Media Day in Nashville Tennessee. Kelly earned respect within the conference while in his first year he accomplished a 10 win season, a western division championship and finishing as the runners-up for the entire SEC.

Kelly sits just six wins away from 300 career wins and opened his presser saying “All we can think about is championships after what Jay Johnson and Kim Mulkey did.”

Both Johnson and Mulkey achieved their respective championships in the second year as head coach for LSU. With the seeming giant of Georgia University football sitting in the way, Kelly pumped the breaks when asked if he believes recent roster additions in the transfer portal closed the gap between the two.

“No, it’s not,” said Kelly. The roster has made improvements but Kelly mentioned he needs another year of recruiting before he feels comfortable starting the season with championship expectations. Kelly said that gap, “will be closed soon.”

The competitive advantage Kelly brings into his second year includes returning both head coordinators with Mike Denbrock on the offensive side and Matt House on the defensive side. Jayden Daniels also returns for his senior season and his second year at quarterback with zero doubt as to his starting position says Kelly, “Jayden is our starter.”

Kelly also noted that Garret Nussmeier “wants to take his job” while referring to Daniels starting quarterback position.

Building off of the success of the 2022 season was Kelly’s main point of emphasis on the day. Kelly said “what we were able to do was give a clear vision and plan.”

Defensively the Tigers have plenty of opportunity to improve in key areas. Former 2021 all SEC freshman team DT Maason Smith will return to the field after falling injured in the 2022 season opener. Kelly referenced Smith as a large addition because defenses will have to choose whether to double team Smith or Sophomore Harold Perkins.

The choice of who to double team will be a difficult one for opposition because according to Kelly, Smith and Perkins are going to win any 1-on-1.

Perkins was an area of interest for the media after an impressive true freshman season. Kelly confirmed that last year Perkins was used mostly as an “athlete” and this year he will be expected to take on the full time MLB role.

LSU begins SEC play against Mississippi State on Sep 16. The season for the Tigers kicks off on Sep 6 against Florida State University in Tallahassee.

The Tigers are ranked six nationally in preseason rankings according to ncaa.com.