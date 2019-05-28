Brian Caubarreaux celebrates new Alexandria office

Tuesday, May 28, 2019
Brian Caubarreaux and Associates celebrated the grand opening of their new Alexandria location today, located off the Alexandria traffic circle.

The new 3 story structure offers additional offices and case building technology, which will allow the firm to take on more clients and provide more resources to injured citizens in Alexandria and Marksville.

Caubarreaux opened his personal injury firm in 1993 to serve clients in the areas of automobile accidents, 18 wheeler accidents, offshore accidents, premises liability, intentional torts, wrongful death and survivor claims.

The new location is at 2204 MacArthur Drive.

