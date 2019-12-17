Brees breaks the NFL record for most passing touchdowns

Who they call the GOAT of the New Orleans Saints, Drew Brees, proved why tonight.

Quarterback Peyton Manning currently held the record for the most passing touchdowns in the league (539) and Brees climbed to the top spot in Monday night’s game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Brees sent his first two good passes to WR Michael Thomas and WR Tre’Quan Smith. There was a third “good” pass right before the half to Smith again but taken aback after an offensive pass inference call

forcing the Saints to settle for a field goal instead.

The third and history making passing touchdown to seal the deal was to TE Josh Hill on the first drive of the third quarter.

Brees is now at 540 with plenty of football left to be played.