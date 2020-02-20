Brees announces return to Saints for 2020 season

Early Tuesday morning, Saints QB announces via Instagram that he will make his return to the New Orleans Saints for the 2020 season.

Brees said week ago that he would take about a month to think and consult with close ones on another season or retirement.

The 41-year old veterean will enter into his 20th season in the league, 14 of those being with the Saints.

His announcement states, “..Love you #WhoDatNation. Let’s make another run at it!”

This past season, Brees missed 5 games due to thumb injury. He finished with 74% completion, 27 touchdowns and only 4 interceptions.