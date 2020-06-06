Brees and President Trump exchange words over social media following controversy [PHOTOS]

Following Brees’ apology to his Instagram, President Trump took to Twitter his disappointment. He mentions that Brees shouldn’t have taken back his original stance on honoring the American flag.

Hours later, Drew responded directly to President Trump that he realized the issue isn’t just about the flag.

“We can no longer use the flag to turn people away or distract them from the real issues that face our black communities.”

For the full exchange, view the pictures below.