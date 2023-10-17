BREAKING NEWS: Roommate of Slain Northwestern State University Football Player Arrested

The same day that Northwestern State University football player Ronnie Caldwell was shot to death in the parking lot of his apartment complex near campus, Caldwell’s roommate was arrested for possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance.

Natchitoches Police are investigating the shooting that happened around 1:08 a.m. Thursday, October 12 in the parking lot of the Quad Apartments in the 3800 block of University Parkway.

Caldwell’s roommate, 27-year-old John McIntosh of Natchitoches was placed in the Natchitoches Parish Detention center. Caldwell’s homicide is an ongoing investigation and NPD has not said if the arrest is connected with his death. He was shot multiple times and died at the scene.