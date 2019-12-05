BREAKING: Kayla Giles released on $510,000 bond

Kayla Giles, the woman accused of fatally shooting her estranged husband in a Walmart parking lot in Alexandria last year, was released earlier this afternoon after posting a $510,000 bond.

A Rapides Parish judge granted a bond reduction for Giles earlier this week, cutting her 1,000,000 in half. Her bond on two separate charges totaled $510,000 after the reduction was granted.

Giles faces charges of second-degree murder and obstruction of justice for the 2018 shooting of Thomas Coutee Jr.

Certain conditions have been set for Giles’ bond…

-She must live in Rapides Parish and have permission from the court to travel outside the parish.

-Cannot possess firearms or ammunition, cannot have contact with Coutee’s family outside of what is related to the civil matters.

-Must forfeit any passports or global entry cards and must comply with the gag order issued in the case in October 2018.