BREAKING: 1 dead, 3 injured in JRTC and Fort Polk helicopter crash

UPDATE:

Kim Reischling, a spokeswoman with Fort Polk, says the Army expects to release the names of the crew members involved in the crash on Friday.

Original story:

A helicopter crash occurred early Thursday morning in the JRTC and Fort Polk training area. Four crew members were on board and the crash left one member deceased and 3 with non-life threatening injuries.

A spokesperson with Fort Polk tells ABC News that the helicopter was a UH-60 Black Hawk medevac unit. It crashed just after 12 a.m. while en route to pick up another soldier with minor injuries.

Names of those involved have not been released at this time and the crash is under investigation. Crew members on board the helicopter were members of the 1-5 Aviation Regiment.

This story will be updated as information becomes available.

Here’s a statement issued by Governor John Bel Edwards regarding the crash:

“Our hearts are heavy after learning of this morning’s tragic crash and the loss of one soldier who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to our country and our state. We can never fully repay these the soldiers for their brave service; The men and women of Fort Polk play a critical role in the readiness of our armed forces, and we are praying for their entire community. Donna and I ask the people of Louisiana to please join their prayers to ours for the deceased soldier, those injured and their families during this difficult time.”