Brazilian LSUA Senior Tells His Story as Leader in the International & Multicultural Association on Campus

LSUA has rebranded a student organization as I Am, the International and Multicultural Student Association to be more inclusive of all students with diverse backgrounds. ABC 31 News’ Joel Massey spoke with a upperclassman leader of that organization from Brazil today and has his story.

“I used to play soccer back in my hometown in Brazil and I got scouted to come here to play at LSUA for their soccer team. They sent me a scholarship.”

William Betineli is an LSUA student from Porto Alegre, Brazil, which means joyful harbor, and William lives up to that name.

“It’s a city in the south of Brazil it’s close to Argentina and it’s colder than the tropical idea that we have of Brazil.”

He is a third-generation Italian immigrant and tells me a little about his family there.

“My great grandparents came from Italy on a ship they were escaping the poverty and the troubles in their country and they went to Brazil looking for a new opportunity.”

He talks about the differences and similarities in Brazilian and Louisiana culture.

“We’re more like warm receptive. Louisiana people they are very warm as well which is something I can relate. But still the culture has so many differences and it’s something so nice to be sharing with the Americans and learning with ya’ll as well.”

William met Tristane the woman who would become his wife after his car broke down in front of her student housing apartment and she came to his rescue. They have since taken two trips home since then.

“In Brazil family roots are very important so in the Christmas is something that my family always gets together. And whenever I brought my wife into that circle and she was so accepted for me it was like a completion of a stage in my life.”

William was featured in a video rebranding the International Students Association into I Am to include Multicultural in the name.

The I AM student association at LSUA is composed of international students, exchange students and multicultural students from about 28 countries.

Nina Cox is the Coordinator of International Programs and the Multicultural Advisor for the organization.

“Our mission is we would like to share cultural exchange to everyone on the campus and also the communities so we have the program and plan to do activities like international education.”

Maria Naveda is from Venezuela and she is the new president of I AM.

“The LSUA campus is very welcoming it’s diverse. It’s an excellent place to succeed academically and build relationships not only friends but a family that will guide you through this journey.

“I AM wants to support and embrace the multicultural community on the LSUA campus through shared community and also faculty.”

William talks about successes of the group as well as its future.

“Last year we won the prize as the best association on campus so that was something that really fulfilled my mission here as a part of the association but we’re growing.”

In his five years here, he can now say that Alexandria is his second home.

“Here is my hometown, is my second hometown because I feel so at home right here that I can say that I became a Louisianian.”

The I AM organization is planning a big event for the beginning of November featuring food trucks, international music and dancing. The community is invited to join in on the fun.