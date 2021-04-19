Boyce Woman Killed in Rapides Parish Crash

Monday, April 19, 2021
Rapides Parish – On April 15, 2021, at approximately 6:15 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 121 south of Louisiana Highway 28 West.  This crash ultimately claimed the life of 29-year-old Isabelle Treadwell, of Boyce.

The initial investigation revealed a 2005 GMC Sierra, driven by 25-year-old Kenneth Barton, Jr, of Elmer, was traveling northbound on Louisiana Highway 121.  For reasons still under investigation, Barton crossed the center lines into the southbound travel lane and struck a 2009 Chevrolet Impala, driven by Treadwell, head-on.

Barton, Treadwell and a juvenile passenger, who were all unrestrained, sustained moderate/severe injuries and were transported to a local hospital to be treated. Impairment is suspected to be a factor in this crash. Toxicology samples were obtained and submitted for analysis.  The crash remains under investigation.

On April 19, 2021, Troop E was notified that Treadwell had succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead.

