Boyce S.W.A.T. team arrests two on multiple charges

On Wednesday 06/23/2021 at about 0900hrs. The Boyce Police S.W.A.T. team executed an arrest warrant/search warrant at Wettermark apartments housing complex in Boyce, La. The warrant was for Alena Morrison’s black female, aged 30, for cruelty to a juvenile, aggravated second-degree battery, and domestic abuse battery. Authorities also took into custody Ms. Morrison’s boyfriend, Patrick Dewayne Smith of Alexandria black male aged 31. Mr. Smith was arrested on warrants from The Alexandria Police Department for three counts of contempt of court and a criminal charge of 1st-degree rape. Mr. Smith also had outstanding federal warrants for narcotics. Both suspects were taken to Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office detention one for booking. Louisiana Department of Children & Family Services was also on the scene and took three juveniles into their care. Narcotics were also discovered in residence.