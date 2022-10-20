Boyce Police Investigate Battery and Attempted Kidnapping

The Boyce Police are investigating a battery and attempted kidnapping. ABC 31 News’ Joel Massey has more.

On Friday October 14 Boyce Police officers responded to a home invasion. Boyce assistant Chief of Police Linwood Banks tells us what happened.

“The victim advised them that two intruders broke into her house one of the intruders she was able to identify as Jaheim Charles Williams. The other intruder was masked up. The victim advised there was a scuffle between Mr. Williams and herself. The officers saw lacerations on her. She was able to get away from Mr. Williams when one of the masked intruders took her child that was laying on the couch.”

The victim was able to fight her assailant off and get back her child. Boyce Detective Garret Greer.

“There was physical evidence of strangulation, of abuse there was damage to the house from the scuffle as well.”

“As of right now the case is still ongoing. We’ve reached out to multiple agencies to assist us in apprehension of Mr. Williams. Her physical condition right now she seems to be doing a little bit better. Mentally she’s still kind of shook up a little bit but she is seeming to cope pretty well now.”

The suspect Jahiem Charles Williams is the child’s father. He is charged with domestic abuse, strangulation, criminal conspiracy, home invasion, aggravated assault with a firearm, child desertion, aggravated criminal property damage and aggravated kidnapping of a child. The victim was able to get a good look at the getaway vehicle described as a dark gray 2020 Kia Optima with “LIYAH” written on the back windshield.

“Once we apprehend Mr. Williams maybe we can continue our investigation a little further and identify the second co-conspirator.”