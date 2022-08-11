Boyce Police Holds Press Conference to Discuss Derrick D. Ford Second Degree Murder Charge

A press conference was held at the Boyce Police Department to discuss the second-degree murder charge against Derrick D. Ford of Boyce, Louisiana.

The Boyce Police Department said Charntel Baty overdosed on opioids given to her by Derrick D. Ford on March 2, 2022.

Derrick D. Ford was apprehended on August 6 around 11 p.m. in Los Angeles.

Boyce Police Lead Detective Garrett Grier says, “Physical evidence along with the evidence we found on the phone, witness statements, it coincided with the blood that came back from the coroner so with the evidence given and found, he supplied her with the narcotics that was in her system.

Boyce Police Public Information Officer Linwood M. Banks says, “Major Crime CID Unit then reached out to the U.S. Marshalls fugitive task force to apprehend Mr. Ford. Mr. Ford advised he would turn himself into the U.S. Marshalls on July 25th. He did not and left the state. Through tips and investigation work, Mr. Ford was apprehended in Los Angeles, California. Mr. Food was booked on second-degree murder and is awaiting extradition back to Louisiana.”

The Boyce Police Department said they will give us more updates on the investigation as it progresses.