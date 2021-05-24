Monday, May 24, 2021
Boyce PD seeking help in identifying suspects

Jacque Murphy

The Boyce Police Department is seeking the identification of three suspects involved in a crime at the Love’s Travel Stop at Rapides Station. The suspects committed the crime at about 4:00 a.m. Sunday morning. The suspects, one white female and two white males, are being sought on the charges of Monetary instrument abuse, theft, and conspiracy. The suspects were in an older model dodge black in color. The Boyce Police Department encourages anyone that knows the identity of the suspects to come forward. Please call 318-793-5098 or 318-793-8157 with all tips.     

