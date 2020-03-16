Boyce PD searching for suspect

The Boyce Police Department is seeking assistance for an incident that occurred on Sunday, 3/15/2020, and the whereabouts of Ray Dale Ashlock, W/M 5’7 175 pounds date of birth 08/17/1993. Mr. Ashlock has the following charges of Domestic Abuse Battery, Theft of a motor vehicle, violation of protective order, Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, and driver’s license suspension/ revocation. The suspect is possibly in the Pineville area of Rapides Parish. The Police Department appreciates any information about the capture of Ray Dale Ashlock.

Please call: 318-703-5098