Boyce PD searching for suspect considered armed and dangerous

The Boyce Police Department is seeking aid in the capture of Perice Lamar Phillips Jr., B/M height 5’8, weight 155 pounds age 22. On Wednesday 05/12/2021 at about 1900hrs, The Boyce Police Department was dispatched to the 700 block of Dublin St. in Boyce La. 71409 for shooting in progress. One suspect was arrested on the scene, but authorities are requesting assistance in the whereabouts of Perice Lamar Phillips. Mr. Phillips is wanted for the following and should be considered armed and dangerous; two counts of attempted 2nd-degree murder, three counts of aggravated assault, one count of assault by drive-by shooting, and one count disturbing the peace. Please notify your local law enforcement agency with knowledge of the suspect.