Boyce PD loses K9 Officer Chance to heat related issues

Boyce PD Press Release

It is with great regret that we announce the death of our beloved BPD K9 Chance. On Friday, August 4, 2023 K9 Chance was found dead in his outside living Quarters which consist of a 5×10 Kennel with a top on it. It appeared K9 Chance died from heat related issues even after the handler went the extra mile in placing a fan outside of his kennel to keep him cool. The handler left K9 Chance in his kennel living quarters outside, which is a necessary and common practice when the K-9 partner is not actively engaged in police work. After, this tragic loss and the handler doing everything he could, I advised all animal owners to use extreme caution in these days of high temperature. We have taken different measure after this tragic loss by placing our K9’s in the Police station under air condition if the Handler cannot make that type of arraignment at his/her resident.

“Please keep K9 Chance handler, family and Boyce Police in your prayers as we mourn the loss of Chance.” K9 Chance had served with the department for about a year. K9 Chance was donated from a Police K9 trainer which the department only having to pay for the handler training.

K9 Chance was taken to a local Crematory in Alexandria where he was cremated and his ashes will be given to the handler to forever remember his memories.

K9 Chance will be greatly missed.