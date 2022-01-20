Boyce PD looking for woman considered armed and dangerous

Thursday, January 20, 2022
The Boyce Police Department is seeking assistance in locating a subject involved in an incident on Wednesday, 01/19/2022 in Boyce. Ralauna Fells (a black female 5’3, 240 pounds, age 23) is wanted in the connection of the following charges: Aggravated Assault with a Firearm, illegal discharge of a firearm, reckless operation of a vehicle, stalking and Attempted Manslaughter. The suspect is possibly in the Alexandria area of Rapides Parish. A victim came to the Boyce Police Department and alleged that Ms. Fells fired several shots from a handgun at him while driving down highway one. When he turned into the Police Department, the suspect drove away. Ms. Fells was last seen driving off in a silver Hyundai Elantra towards Alexandria. The Police Department appreciates any information leading to the capture of Ralauna Fells. Ms. Fells should be considered armed and dangerous. Please call your local law enforcement agency if you see the suspect or notify the Boyce Police Department at 318-793-5098 or 318-793-8157

