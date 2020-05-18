Boyce PD looking for suspect considered armed and dangerous

The Boyce Police Department is seeking assistance for the whereabouts and apprehension for Javarius Deshon Battles. The suspect is a black male, 5’8, DOB 07/11/1996, living in the Lena area. Mr. Battles wanted in connection with several vehicle break-ins at the Levy Park in Boyce, where one of the stolen items was a handgun. The suspect last was seen in a 2009 Buick Lucerne white in color bearing Louisiana plate 745BEL leaving the park with the stolen items. Javaris Battles should be considered armed and dangerous. The Boyce Police Department requests not to make contact with the suspect and to please call your local law enforcement agency where seen. Mr. Battles is wanted for the following offenses: 3 counts Simple Burglary, one count Simple Criminal Damage to proper, four counts theft, one count theft of a firearm, and one count possession of a firearm or carrying concealed by a person convicted of certain felonies.