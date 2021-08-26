Boyce PD looking for suspect considered armed and dangerous

The Boyce Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in the whereabouts of Jason Lynn Reynolds, age 45. Mr. Reynolds is wanted in connection to a motor vehicle theft that occurred in Boyce at the Boyce Recreation Center on Tuesday, 08/17/2021. The suspect was identified from a photograph shared with the public taken at the Boyce Recreation Center. The vehicle stolen was recovered in Alexandria, but the firearm in the vehicle is still at large. Mr. Reynolds should be considered armed and dangerous. An investigation has discovered that Mr. Reynolds is a day laborer in the Alexandria area. The suspect is also wanted on felony charges through the Crowley Police Department in Crowley, Louisiana. Please get in touch with your local law enforcement agency if the location of Jason Lynn Reynolds is known.