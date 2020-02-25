Boyce PD looking for Armed Robbery suspects
The Boyce Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 2 suspects wanted in connection of an armed robbery committed on Monday April 8th, 2019. Kameron Lofton, black male, DOB
(9/10/2003) of Boyce and David Glenn Jr., black male, DOB (10-4-2002) of Boyce La . Both have felony warrants for the charges as followed:
(1) Count of Armed Robbery with use of Firearm, (1) Count of Criminal Trespass, (1) Count of Unauthorized Entry of Inhabited dwelling, (1) Count of Home Invasion, (1) Count of False Imprisonment Armed w/Dangerous weapon, (1) Count of Theft.
These subjects are considered armed and dangerous, if you see them please do not make contact.
Please refer any tips to this number: 318-793-5098