Boyce PD looking for Armed Robbery suspects

The Boyce Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 2 suspects wanted in connection of an armed robbery committed on Monday April 8th, 2019. Kameron Lofton, black male, DOB

(9/10/2003) of Boyce and David Glenn Jr., black male, DOB (10-4-2002) of Boyce La . Both have felony warrants for the charges as followed:

(1) Count of Armed Robbery wit h use of Firearm, (1) Count of Criminal Trespass, (1) Count of Unauthorized Entry of Inhabited dwelling, (1) Count of Home Invasion, (1) Count of False Imprisonment Armed w/Dangerous weapon, (1) Count of Theft.