Tuesday, February 25, 2020
Local Headlines 

Boyce PD looking for Armed Robbery suspects

Jacque Murphy
(9/10/2003) of Boyce and David Glenn Jr., black male, DOB (10-4-2002) of Boyce La . Both have felony warrants for the charges as followed:
(1) Count of Armed Robbery with use of Firearm, (1) Count of Criminal Trespass, (1) Count of Unauthorized Entry of Inhabited dwelling, (1) Count of Home Invasion, (1) Count of False Imprisonment Armed w/Dangerous weapon, (1) Count of Theft.
These subjects are considered armed and dangerous, if you see them please do not make contact.

Please refer any tips to this number: 318-793-5098

