Boyce PD arrests man for attempted 2nd degree murder

Wednesday 09/16/2020 at noon, officers of the Boyce Police Department were dispatched to the 300 block of Letrim because a woman claimed a knife was held to her neck.

Once on the scene, officers talked to the victim Jazma Mcquarn, age 32, she showed them the laceration on her neck. The victim pointed out the suspect, Joante Mcquarn, age 28, standing feet away from her. The suspect was taken into custody without incident.

Ms. Mcquarn advised that the argument occurred when she told the suspect (her brother) he could not stay in her home and refused to leave. The suspect grabbed a knife placing it to the victims neck.

He allegedly placed her in a chokehold and cut her on the side of the neck. Ms. Mcquarn escaped the suspect’s grasp and made it out to the front yard; law enforcement arrived moments later.

Joante Mcquarn was charged with; attempted 2nd-degree murder, 2nd-degree battery domestic, aggravated battery, and disturbing the peace. Mr. Mcquarn was escorted to the Rapides Parish Detention center and processed for the above charges.