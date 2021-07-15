Boyce PD arrests female on theft charges, still looking for accomplice

On Sunday 05/23/2021 at about 1137p.m. the crime of theft, monetary instrument abuse, and criminal conspiracy took place at Love’s Travel Stop at 7046 LA71409 by two unknown suspects to the Boyce Police Department.

On June 9th, 2021, one of the suspects involved in the crime at Love’s Travel Stop in Boyce La. 71409, a white female, Chasity T. Mayberry, age 29, was arrested for theft, criminal conspiracy, monetary instrument abuse, and criminal trespass. After an interview, investigation, tips from the public, a second person named in the crime from surveillance video in the store. Ricky Dustin Brence, white male age 40, was identified. Mr. Brence has a warrant for theft, criminal conspiracy, and monetary instrument abuse. Mr. Bernce is known to frequent the Pineville, Wardville area, Stephen’s Road in Boyce La., and the LeCompte La. LSUA area. The Boyce Police Department urges the public to notify their local law enforcement agency if the whereabouts are known of Ricky Dustin Brence.