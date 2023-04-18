Boyce PD Arrests Baton Rouge Man for Domestic Abuse, Battery Strangulation, and Aggravated Domestic Assault

April 18, 2023

On Monday at approximately 8:00 p.m., a victim of domestic violence reached out to The Boyce Police

Department for threats from a criminal incident that occurred on Thursday, April 13th, 2023.

The victim was allegedly strangled and hit, and a knife pulled on her in front of her toddler child. Once the

officer arrived on the scene, the suspect had left the area, and detectives secured a warrant for the

suspect Zachary Richards white male, age 38, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Detectives viewed text messages and heard the conversation of the suspects making threats to harm

the victim and others. Detectives felt that due to the aggressive and threatening remarks Mr. Richards

was making, it would be in the best interest of safety to maneuver him into Boyce.

At approximately 1:15 a.m. Mr. Richards arrived inside the city limits of Boyce, and the Boyce

S.W.A.T./HRT team was able to apprehend him without incident.

Mr. Richards was taken to the Boyce Police Department for pre-booking and taken to DC-1 for

booking on the charges of domestic abuse, battery strangulation, and aggravated domestic assault.