Boyce PD and RPSO arrest dangerous felon

The Boyce Police Department Major Crimes received a call about a dangerous felon living in Boyce that committed a heinous crime in Grant Parish.

The Boyce Major Crimes began an investigation to find the suspect, Telvin Alexandria Smith a 29yr old black male.

The last address given was in Alexandria on Marlene Street. On Saturday at 8:00 p.m. The Boyce Police Department contacted the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Department and found Mr. Smith at Marlene Street. Rapides Deputies took Mr. Smith into custody.

Telvin Alexandria Smith was booked into Detention 1 on two warrants. Warrant one; simple criminal damage to property, simple robbery, home invasion, domestic abuse battery two counts. The second warrant; false imprisonment, theft under one thousand, and domestic abuse battery of a pregnant victim with child endangerment. All warrants are through Grand Parish.