Boyce Man Hired to Remodel Home Arrested for Theft

Press Release – On December 15th, 2017, deputies responded to the 400 block of Hickory Hill Rd. in reference to a theft. Upon arrival, contact was made with the complainant/victim who stated Bell Home Improvements was hired to do some remodeling to the residence and had not fulfilled their obligation. The deputy took the initial report and the case was turned over to detectives from the Boyce Sub-station for further investigation.

During the course of their investigation, detectives learned that some of the materials the victim purchased for the remodel had gone missing along with some tools which they also purchased for the remodel. A search of some local second hand stores in the surrounding areas was conducted by detectives and the tools were located. Detectives were able to identify the person selling the tools as Jonathan Michael Bell, which is the contractor the victim originally hired for the remodel job. Detectives were able to develop sufficient probable cause that supported the original allegations.

On December 19th , 2017, an arrest warrant was issued Bell’s arrest for two counts of Theft < $750.

On March 7th, 2018, Bell was located by Patrol Deputies, taken into custody without incident and booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center on the active warrants. Bell was later released on a $1000.00 bond.

Arrestee: Jonathan Michael Bell, 30, Boyce, LA

Charges: Two Count Theft < $750