Boyce man arrested for Cruelty to Juveniles/Criminal Neglect of Family

On March 12th, 2019, deputies responded to a complainant, in the Boyce area, in reference to a report of Criminal Neglect of Family.

Following their arrival Deputies were informed Jansen Brock Smith 30, of Boyce, would leave his juvenile children unattended for days on end.

Detectives, in conjunction with representatives of the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services, immediately initiated an investigation.

During the course of their investigation evidence was discovered at the scene, which supported the initial allegations.

Jansen Brock Smith was located and questioned in reference to the allegations, as well as the deplorable living conditions of the residence.

Smith was taken into custody and booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center in reference to Criminal Neglect of Family, Cruelty of a Juvenile, Resisting an Officer and Disturbing the Peace.

He was later released on a $4,000.00 bond.

The children have been placed into another home by officials with D.C.F.S.