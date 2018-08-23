Boyce Man Arrested for Attempted Manslaughter

RPSO – On August 16, 2018 an anonymous complaint of a shooting that occurred in the Cotile Lake area was reported. According to the caller, a suspect, identified as 79-year-old Alvin Murrell Spurgeon of Boyce, had allegedly shot a female but could not advise where the shooting took place. The location of the victim or Spurgeon could not be given as well.

Deputies increased patrols in the Cotile area looking for anyone who might know of the incident or to be ready to respond if another call for assistance was placed. Hours after the initial call, the victim contacted Sheriff’s dispatch by phone and advised that she was located in the area Vanzant Road. Deputies arrived on scene and Detectives responded to begin their investigation.

According to the victims statement, there was a verbal altercation between the victim and Spurgeon when Spurgeon pulled a revolver and fired one round at the victim, striking her with numerous pellets from the round. The victim was then able to get back in the vehicle and flee the scene and left Spurgeon on foot. The victim refused medical treatment.

Deputies and Detectives attempted to locate Spurgeon, but were unsuccessful. On the following day, deputies responded to a call of a disturbance in the Cotile Lake area where a female, later identified as the victim from the day before, came into a local gas station and advised the clerk that she needed help. The clerk reported this incident to the Sheriff’s Office with a good description of the suspect vehicle. A few minutes later, Detectives located the suspect vehicle on Browns Creek Road, with the suspect Spurgeon and the victim inside. Deputies and detectives conducted a felony traffic stop, as it was believed the suspect may still be armed, and Spurgeon was taken into custody without further incident.

Through the course of the investigation, Detectives gathered sufficient probable cause that supported the original allegations and an arrest warrant was obtained for one count Attempted Manslaughter. Spurgeon was booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center on the warrant and remains incarcerated at the time of this release in lieu of a $500,000.00 bond.