Boy Scouts of America Names New Scout Executive

The Executive Board of the Louisiana Purchase Council, Boy Scouts of America is pleased to announce the selection of Robert “Bob” D’Avignon as Scout Executive. D’Avignon previously served as Director of Field Service for the National Capital Area Council in Bethesda, Maryland.

An Eagle Scout, D’Avignon began his Scouting career as a District Executive at the Twin Rivers Council in Albany, New York. He noted, “While Louisiana may be new to me, Scouting is not. I have benefited from Scouting as a youth, and it has made me a better person.

D’Avignon said, “As a 17-year professional in the Boy Scouts, I have seen the tremendous impact it has had on youth, their families, and our communities. As a parent of two boys in Scouting, I have also seen how it is helping to develop them into great citizens and leaders. He emphasized, “Our country needs the values that Scouting teaches our youth more than ever, and I am excited to expand our programs to more youth in Northeast and Central Louisiana.”

Along with his wife Linda and two sons, D’Avignon looks forward to exploring all that our region has to offer.

The Louisiana Purchase Council serves 20 parishes in the state including Allen, Avoyelles, Caldwell, Catahoula, Concordia, East Carroll, Franklin, Grant, Jackson, LaSalle, Lincoln, Madison, Morehouse, Ouachita, Rapides, Richland, Tensas, Union, West Carroll, and Winn.