Borhi records first goal of season as LSUA plays to tie

ALEXANDRIA—Sophie Borhi tallied her first goal of the season, helping the LSUA women’s soccer team to a 1-1 tie against Texas A&M-Texarkana on Thursday afternoon at the Generals Soccer Field.

Borhi, a sophomore from Nelson, British Columbia, Canada, put her first goal of the season in the back of the net in the 28th minute off a beautiful pass from Mia Dupuis, giving the Generals their first lead of the season.

The goal was also LSUA’s (0-3-1 overall, 0-0-1 RRAC) first goal of the season and the Generals had the lead for much of the game.

“Texarkana is a good team,” LSUA Women’s Soccer Coach Michael Poropat said. “We played well at times. Hopefully we can take our chances better next match.”

While Borhi finally put one into the back of the net, she had a few chances to do so earlier, as she virtually single handedly put a lot of pressure on TAMUT’s goalkeeper Tinotenda Charuma.

In the 22nd minute, Borhi stole a pass deep in TAMUT territory and quickly shot it on frame, but Charuma went down to a knee to stop the shot. A minute later, Borhi had another golden opportunity and she cashed in with a goal, but she was offsides on the play, so the game remained scoreless for the moment.

Jordan Thibodeaux, a junior from Lafayette, La., tried to get into the action too, taking five shots in the game, four of which came in the first half. Charuma kept the Eagles in the game with five saves in the opening 45 minutes. For the game, she stopped eight of the nine shots she faced.

Early in the second half, LSUA had chances to add to the lead. In the 49th minute, Borhi tried a cross to Thibodeaux, but it was just missed. Ten minutes later, Borhi’s free kick sailed just high, keeping the game tied.

Borhi was second on the team with four shots taken, with a game-high three of them on frame. Overall, the Generals dominated in shots, winning in that category 18-7.

In the 62nd minute, the Eagles cashed in one of their chances. From the left-hand corner of the box, Dulce Memije lofted a shot over goalkeeper Eva Phillips’ outstretched arms to knot the game at 1.

There were more chances, but the goalkeepers were equal to the task in the tie game.

In the 70th minute, Andressa Araujo had a chance, but her cross was booted out of harm’s way by the Eagles defense and the game went into overtime.

LSUA won the shot battle, 3-0, in overtime, but couldn’t quite find the back of the net. In the 97th minute, Tatiana Garcia had a chance, but her free kick sailed high. In double overtime, Thibodeaux and freshman Carolina Quast had shots sail high as well and the game ended in a tie.

In addition to Thibodeaux and Borhi each recording five shots, Garcia (2) and Araujo (2) were the other Generals with multi-shot contests.

Memije attempted four of the seven shots for the Eagles and all four of TAMUT’s shots on goal came off her foot.

LSUA returns to the field Saturday afternoon for a 1 p.m. tilt with Paul Quinn. It concludes a brief tw-game homestand before traveling to Jarvis Christian on March 11.

CUTLINE: Andressa Araujo recorded two shots in Thursday’s tie against Texas A&M-Texarkana.