Bonnette Auction Company holding liquidation sale this weekend

Hundreds of items will be sold to the highest bidder, regardless of price, this weekend. Bonnette Auction Company will auction off items such as vehicles including pickups, police cruisers as well as fire trucks, tractors, construction equipment, etc.

The public is invited to preview their potential purchases on Friday, September 13th from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm. The live auction will take place on Saturday, September 14th at 9:00 am.

An online auction is also being offered for those who are unable to attend the live auction.

The preview and live auction will take place at 3804 McKeithen Drive, Alexandria, La.

To view items online and for online bidding you can visit www.BonnetteAuctions.com

You can call 318-443-6614 for more information.