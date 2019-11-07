Thursday, November 7, 2019
Latest:
Local Headlines 

Bond reduction denied for suspect in 2018 high speed chase

Jojuana Phillips 0 Comments

Bond reduction has been denied for the 18 year old driver involved in a high speed chase in September of 2018 that injured four Louisiana State Troopers.

Travon Lewis was attempting to get his $500,000 bond reduced to $10,000-but was denied by Judge Greg Beard.

Lewis was the passenger in a vehicle last year, with his two brothers, when they were pulled over by a trooper.

When the driver exited the car to talk to the trooper, Lewis allegedly got into the driver’s seat and took off in the vehicle causing a high speed chase that ended near Bolton Avenue.

Four troopers were injured in the crash and Lewis was charged with aggravated flight from an officer, aggravated assault and aggravated second degree battery.

Travon Lewis

You May Also Like

Local Weather Update

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on Local Weather Update

2019 Patriot Tour makes a stop in Alexandria

Jojuana Phillips Comments Off on 2019 Patriot Tour makes a stop in Alexandria

Cleco customers to see $84.5 million in savings

Jojuana Phillips Comments Off on Cleco customers to see $84.5 million in savings

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

BREAKING: Northwest Broadcasting announced Thursday evening that a long-term agreement has been reached with AT&T that will result in Northwest’s 18 stations in ten markets being restored to the DIRECTV line-up. Northwest regrets the inconvenience this has placed on our valued viewers. Resumption of carriage may vary from market-to-market as it is at the discretion of DIRECTV.