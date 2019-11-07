Bond reduction denied for suspect in 2018 high speed chase

Bond reduction has been denied for the 18 year old driver involved in a high speed chase in September of 2018 that injured four Louisiana State Troopers.

Travon Lewis was attempting to get his $500,000 bond reduced to $10,000-but was denied by Judge Greg Beard.

Lewis was the passenger in a vehicle last year, with his two brothers, when they were pulled over by a trooper.

When the driver exited the car to talk to the trooper, Lewis allegedly got into the driver’s seat and took off in the vehicle causing a high speed chase that ended near Bolton Avenue.

Four troopers were injured in the crash and Lewis was charged with aggravated flight from an officer, aggravated assault and aggravated second degree battery.