Bomb squad investigating on Tennessee Ave this morning

This morning the Rapides Parish Bomb Squad and other law enforcement agencies went door to door in the Tennessee Avenue area conducting an investigation.

FBI investigations have been occurring in the Alexandria area since last week.

The City of Alexandria released this statement from the FBI yesterday evening regarding an “active” scene last night.

“We can confirm that FBI agents, in coordination with federal, state, and local partners were conducting court-authorized law enforcement activity on MacArthur Dr. in Alexandria, LA., however, we cannot provide further comment on the nature of the activity or investigation at this time.”

We’ll provide more information as it becomes available, but at this time the information that can be released is very limited.