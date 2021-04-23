Friday, April 23, 2021
Latest:
Sports News 

Bolton’s Dymon Drumgo signs with Centenary College

Meagan Glover 0 Comments

Bolton’s Dymon Drumgo signed with Centenary College basketball team.

Dymon has been a driving force for the Bears helping turn the program around. She’s lead them to back-to-back district titles and playoffs appearances.

She says this moment means a lot not just for her, but for the Lady Bears’ program.

“It lets all the people that’s behind know that they can get as far as I can get. I’m leaving my legacy so that they can follow it. I’m putting in the back of their mind that they can get a basketball scholarship just like I can, because all things are possible as long as you put your mind to it.”
“It means a lot. Winning championships, I like that as a coach, I enjoy that… but, allowing one of my players to have the opportunity to go play at the next level that’s obviously what it’s always about.”
This season, Dymon averaged 18 points per game and shot 56% from the field.

You May Also Like

Demons eager for challenge of facing No. 1 Gonzaga

Meagan Glover

LSUA’s season ends with loss to Bethel in first round of NAIA Tournament

Meagan Glover 0

Saints announce team’s first regular season home game to be played without fans

Meagan Glover

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *