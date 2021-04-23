Bolton’s Dymon Drumgo signs with Centenary College

Bolton’s Dymon Drumgo signed with Centenary College basketball team.

Dymon has been a driving force for the Bears helping turn the program around. She’s lead them to back-to-back district titles and playoffs appearances.

She says this moment means a lot not just for her, but for the Lady Bears’ program.

“It lets all the people that’s behind know that they can get as far as I can get. I’m leaving my legacy so that they can follow it. I’m putting in the back of their mind that they can get a basketball scholarship just like I can, because all things are possible as long as you put your mind to it.”

“It means a lot. Winning championships, I like that as a coach, I enjoy that… but, allowing one of my players to have the opportunity to go play at the next level that’s obviously what it’s always about.”

This season, Dymon averaged 18 points per game and shot 56% from the field.