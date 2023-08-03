Bolton Names New Band, Theater Directors to Conservatory Program

8/2/23 Bolton High Press Release

There will be a few new changes to the Bolton High School Conservatory for the upcoming 2023-24 school year.

Bolton has announced that Ty Cedars will be its new theater director and Josh Davis will take over as band director.

Entering his 13th year at Bolton, Cedars is not new to the Garden District – having served as the debate teacher for the past decade.

He is committed to upholding the tradition of the Bolton Conservatory much like he did with the debate team.

“I certainly appreciated the work that was being done last year with the conservatory, so one of the things that I want to do is help maintain and bring that same spirit forward. This is a conservatory that seeks to grow working artists so that they can see a future for themselves.”

While new to Bolton, Davis is not new to Central Louisiana as he has served as the director of bands for Louisiana College (now Louisiana Christian).

Davis earned his bachelor’s from Tennessee Tech and a doctorate degree from the University of Florida, while also serving in the U.S. Army’s 101st airborne division as a clarinetist.

With nearly 20 years of directing experience, Davis has overseen bands at the public and private school levels in high school and college. After a year away from Cenla, he wanted to return to the area where he has a lot of ties to.

“I really enjoyed living in Cenla,” Davis said. “I have a lot of great close friends here and I wanted to come back and be a part of the community that I had established and to serve this community in a deeper way. I see this opportunity at Bolton as an opportunity to invest in the city of Alexandria and the communities surrounding Bolton to provide the students with high-level realistic musical training.”

Upcoming for the band will be an instrument fitting expo for any student interested in joining the Bolton band or trying out a new instrument. The expo will take place Thursday, Aug. 3 from 6-8 p.m. in Room 155 in the high school and is open to any registered student at Bolton. For any questions about the fitting, be sure to contact bhsconsband@gmail.com.

There will be three showings of “Little Women” on Sept. 21, 23 and 24. The play will start at 7 p.m. on Sept. 21 and 23, as well as a 2 p.m. on Sept. 24.

“Little Women” will be the first traditional full-spoken word performance at Bolton in years.

“We’re excited about this opportunity to help the kids stretch their experience and their skill,” Cedars said. “We had auditions over the summer and I could not be more overjoyed with the group of kids that we had show up and their artistry.”