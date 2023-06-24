Bolton High School names Clint Dean head football coach

“Bolton Athletics is here and we’re here to stay and, you know, we’re going to get to work,” said Bolton Head Football Coach Clint Dean.

The Bolton Bears have their new head football coach in Clint Dean. Not long ago it was a mystery on if Bolton would continue to offer athletic programs. For Bolton High School and principle Dewayne Vines, Dean’s hiring makes a clear statement.

“Athletics is here to stay at Bolton,” said Vines. “They’re not going anywhere. We’re always going to be a school. We will always have athletics. And so I’m excited about the possibility of this next chapter in Bolton’s history”

The hiring of Coach Dean generates excitement and clarity for students and parents like Joshua Hamilton.

“It’s very exciting because there was this whole mystery around if Bolton athletics was going to exist or it wasn’t going to exist and to go out and get a coach of this caliber with his experience is just extremely exciting to us.”

The next chapter for Bolton football and Coach Dean will be based on three principles

“I’m big about I call it eat, Effort, attitude and toughness because I like, you know, for my players to be hungry.”

As football season approaches Dean and his team are ready for what is to come

“We’re going to be mentally tough and physically tough. We’re going to get to work here in July and just you know, it’s going to be hard work, but it’s going to be worth it.”