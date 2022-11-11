Bolton High School, Inaugural Battle of the Bands, Saturday at 6pm

The Bolton High School Marching Band students and their director loves the way music brings our community together.

Thomas R. Gibbs Jr. / Director Of Bands says, ” You have so much negative aspects of what’s going on in the communities now and the kids are being involved in that and being exposed to those different things and this is one positive thing that our students are doing and I’m trying to make sure that you know they are pursued in a positive manner in their communities, so we’re just trying to get people to come out and support them and push this growing program.”

Bolton High Drum Major Dante Sykes says everyone in the band has been doing their best to get ready for this event.

Dante Sykes Jr. / Bolton High Drum Major, says, ” The Battle of The Bands, that’s a big event, making sure everybody knows their spots, places, have their jobs, know everything that they need to do, that’s pretty much everything overall.”

The Battle competition is stiff including local competitor Peabody Magnet, Booker T Washington out of Shreveport, Northwest High School from Opelousas and more.

Amier Mitchell / Bolton High Band Captain wants everyone to know he is “most definitely looking forward to see all the arrangements of music and genres and see like the diversity of their music selection is at the battle. We want a lot of people to from the community to see Bolton have their first Battle of the Bands and witness basically history since Bolton never had one.”

“The event actually starts at six o’clock, the gates will open at 4:30, we have what’s called a parade of bands that starts at five O’clock where all the bands come in and march in and kind of present themselves and their colors.”

Security protocols will be in place. No weapons, drugs or alcohol allowed. Only clear bags and officers will be on duty.