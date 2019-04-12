Bolton High School 15th annual Chalkfest

On Friday ,April 12th Bolton High School held their 15th annual chalkfest event .Students ditched class all together to create vivd pieces of art work .For the past 15 years chalkfest has been the event that students looked forward to next to prom .

What started to be just a end of the school year event for students turned into something much more .Students calls the art event therapeutic . Over the years the event was held outside , but due to the weather they moved it to gym .

Which created the idea of displaying them in the halls for everyone to see .