Bolton Bears locked in on Leesville after first season loss

The Bolton Bears have started off hot this season going 4-0 until being handed their first loss of the season from North Caddo, 20-16.

Even after averaging 50 points per game, the Bears knew this would be a tough one going into it and head coach, Mark Teague, admits that the team may have started to get in over their heads after cruising in prior games.

“That was the type of adversity that I felt like our kids needed to face because things had been a little easy for them early on. They saw some success easy and now it’s going to really show their character right now and see what they’re made of.”

He says this loss served as a wake-up call and now they can get their heads in the game as they look ahead to hosting the Leesville Wampus Cats.

A very talented team with the offensive duo of quarterback, Jacob Mount and running back, Caleb Galleshaw, Teague say his defense is young but they’re expected to make plays… and make them fast.

“We’ve got some younger kids playing in the secondary this year in some key spots at corner(back) and North Caddo took advantage of that.”

Teague also says that adjustments will be made to halt the previous mistakes.

Kick-off is for 7 p.m. at Bolton.