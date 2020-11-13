Bolton anticipates playoff berth playing in district match-up against Peabody

The Peabody Warhorses are set to host the Bolton Bears with possible playoff implications on the line.

This friendly rival goes beyond the field, considering most players have grown up together and made friendships. However, this year is a bit different… and for Bolton head coach, Mark Teague, its strictly business.

“Whoever wins this game controls their berth in the playoffs, whoever loses is probably on the outside looking in. That what we’ve told our kids, we’ve stressed the importance of this game. It goes far beyond a friendly rivalry.”

Teague says that the program has been longing for a playoff berth for about 16 years and compliments that this year’s team would be the one to break the mold.

Peabody on the other hand, coming off of a one-point loss to DeRidder last week, they’re looking to make a back-to-back playoff appearance. The major thing for them throughout the regular season is cleaning up mistakes.

“We have to eliminate mistakes and we had some mistakes at key moments from some young men, so we’ve got to grow. We’ve got to be better, we’ve got to tackle better, block better… we’ve just got to perform better.”

Offensively, we can expect to see the dynamic duo of quarterback, Tyriq Miles, and running back, Arthur Lavalais, pushing points on the board where the Bears must have an answer for how to contain them both.

Kick-off is at 7pm at Peabody.