Bolton Academy of Performing Arts and LSUA announce dual enrollment program

ALEXANDRIA, La – The Bolton Academy of Performing Arts Magnet School and Louisiana State University of Alexandria have announced a new dual enrollment program.

“We are very excited about the opportunities that this partnership is going to give to the students in Rapides Parish,” said principal Jenifer Scott.

Scott took over as principal on October 23rd and in her short tenure at the helm she says Bolton Academy is already making strides to a more exceptional educational opportunity for Central Louisiana students.

“They have their support systems at school and at home, and they get that opportunity to experience the rigor and the high expectations and the high workload while they still have those support systems in place. And so, they go on and have a better opportunity to finish a four-year degree.”

Bolton Academy students will now have the opportunity to get a head start on post-secondary education.

“Our goal is that every student who wants to who attends the Bolton Academy academic and performing arts magnet will have the opportunity to earn an associates degree or as many dual enrollment college credits as they can or desire to,” said Rapides Parish School Board Superintendent Jeff Powell.

Powell says the new program comes on the heels of the announcement to make Bolton a k-12 magnet school.

“Honestly, as soon as this this idea of having replicated 12 academic and performing arts magnet came up, Dr. Coreil and I began speaking almost immediately about, Hey, how can we be a strong partner in this process?”

A variety of associate degrees will be available for students along with enrolled students receiving access to LSUA campus facilities, events, and resources. Above all the achievement significantly reduces the cost and time required to attain a traditional four-year degree.

LSUA Chancellor Paul Coreil says it may also serve as a way to keep students in state and Central Louisiana.

“We have a lot of students that go to other universities and then never come back. LSUA is right here. They don’t have to go anywhere. They can be right here, get a four year degree, get an associate degree and go to work here and have a career, have a good life here.”

Principal Scott says that students will be taught by educators on Bolton’s campus for the dual enrollment classes including visits from LSUA professors. She also mentioned that there is the possibility of students eventually being bussed to LSUA’s campus for classes occasionally as well.