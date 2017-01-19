Boil Advisory: Woodside Drive

Alexandria, Louisiana— Repairs made to a 2-inch service lateral in the 4400 block of Woodside Drive have resulted in the need for a boil water advisory, according to Utility Director Michael Marcotte.

Because the water pressure in that line segment had to be discontinued, the water in that line segment may have been compromised.

As a precaution, the Alexandria Water Department is issuing a boil advisory effective immediately. This boil advisory is to remain in effect until otherwise noted. The boil water advisory is issued for ONLY the area described below:

All residents along Woodside Drive.

DHH regulations require bacteriological testing of the line segment any time line pressure drops below 20 PSI or the line is disconnected. Our standard protocol remains that all consumers in an advisory area disinfect their water before consuming it (including fountain drinks), making ice, brushing teeth, or using it for food preparation or rinsing of food by the following means:

Boil water for one (1) full minute in a clean container. The one minute starts after the water has been brought to a rolling boil. (Shaking can eliminate the flat taste of the water, pouring it from one clean container to another, or by adding a small pinch of salt to each quart of water that is boiled.)

Consumers in the advisory area should disinfect their water prior to consumption until otherwise notified.

After the boil advisory is lifted businesses and residences in the affected areas should do the following:

Run cold — water faucets for one minute;

Run drinking water fountains for one minute;

Flush automatic icemakers (make three batches of ice and discard);

Run water softeners through a regeneration cycle;

Run water coolers with direct water connections for five minutes.