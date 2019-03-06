Boil Advisory Issued for Levin Street

Alexandria, La., (Mar. 2, 2019) — Replacement of a fire hydrant in the 1800 block of Levin Street have resulted in the need for a boil water advisory, according to Utility Director Michael Marcotte.

Because water pressure was lost during the repair process, the water in the affected area may have been compromised.

As a precaution, the Alexandria Water Department is issuing a boil advisory effective immediately. This boil advisory is to remain in effect until otherwise noted. The boil water advisory is issued for customers located in the area described below:

All the properties along the 1800 block of Levin Street. (Please see attached detail map).

It is recommended that all consumers in the advisory area disinfect their water before consuming it (including fountain drinks), making ice, brushing teeth or using it for food preparation or rinsing of foods by the following means:

Boil water for one full minute in a clean container. The one minute starts after the water has been brought to a rolling boil. Once the water has been boiled, you may improve the taste of the water by shaking it in a closed container, by pouring it from one clean container to another or by adding a small pinch of salt to each quart of water that is boiled.

Consumers in the advisory area should disinfect their water prior to consumption until otherwise notified.