Body Recovered from Red River in Apparent Suicide

Alexandria, La. (August 14, 2022) – The Alexandria Fire Department assisted the Alexandria Police Department with recovery of a body from the Red River from an apparent suicide.

At approximately 8:27 a.m. Sunday, APD was contacted regarding a person in the Red River near the floating dock near the Riverfront Amphitheater. APD officers responded along with the Alexandria Fire Department. Pineville Police also responded and searched their side of the river.

At approximately 10:15 a.m., the Alexandria Fire Department recovered the body of Press Burns, 38, of Alexandria.

