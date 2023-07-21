Body of New Jersey Geocacher Found in Kisatchie Forest Near Kincaid Lake with Help from Hiking Community

With new information about the missing hiker who was found dead in Kisatchie Forest near Kincaid Lake ABC 31 News has more about the continuing investigation and the story that has gone viral nationwide especially among the hiking community.

Local avid hiker Michael Koch spoke about the trail the body was found near, “Generally it’s a safe trail and it’s something that’s really concerning and sad to hear.”

Koch has been an avid hiker for five years and is saddened by the news that a fellow hiker has been found dead near a trail that Koch frequents. Authorities believe they found the body of 58-year-old Robert Owens from New Jersey in a densely wooded area near a popular hiking trail.

“I want to give condolences to the Owens family,” Koch said. “Just so sorry to hear about this. That’s something that’s real unusual out here on the Kisatchie Trials, the Azalea Trial in particular, we don’t hear of things like that.”

The Wild Azalea Trailhead is located at the Evangeline Primitive Camp off Messina Road near Kincaid Lake. The remains were found about a half mile from the start, off the trail and near a small creek.

Tommy Carnline of the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office says the body was severely decomposed and authorities made a tentative ID based on the clothes Owens was wearing, his physical description and the fact that Owens’ vehicle was at the parking lot of the trailhead. An autopsy is pending to make a definite identification of Owens and to determine a cause of death.

Foul play is not suspected but Carnline says, “We can’t rule that out completely. You know we look at the whole situation from a 35,000 foot view as they say. We try to look at everything.”

Owens was first reported missing by the Millville Police Department in New Jersey, and the search began on social media throughout the hiking community. Local authorities became aware of his disappearance Monday when his car was found and reported by hikers aware of the case.

Owens was a Geocacher, which is a worldwide pastime where people find hidden objects based on GPS coordinates in the city as well as the forest.

Carnline said, “We’ve gotten a lot of information from the Geocach community. This is a tragedy no matter what the cause of death is.”

On July 9th Owens signed his geocaching handle BlazeOn for the last time in the log book of the oldest Geocache in Louisiana.

According to Geocaching.com, at least five Geocachers have been to the site since he went missing and have posted condolences. Two Geocachers found the cache on July 16 and made posts unrelated Owens between the time he went missing and the time local authorities became aware late in the evening of the 17th.

A massive search began Tuesday at 6am, led by RPSO’s Special Operations Group deputies and continued the following day. Agencies assisting in the search included Alexandria Fire Department, Oak Hill Fire Department, Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, US Forestry Service and Acadian Search and Rescue as well as volunteers from the hiking community.

On Tuesday, RPSO requested more information about two hikers shown in a photo at the Wild Azalea trailhead and requested the public’s help in finding them on the RPSO Facebook page. The individuals contacted the department themselves and gave what information they could to detectives.

The remains were found Wednesday at about 9am.

“We appreciate everyone’s help that called and gave us information.”

Cook is not surprised that the local hiking community as well as those from all over the country rose up to help find Owens.

“That’s just something that people do. If they have knowledge of it, that’s something that I expect them to do, and that’s something that they always step forward and do. That’s just part of who we are as a community and that doesn’t surprise me.”