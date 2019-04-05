Body of missing Pineville woman found

The body of a woman who was reported missing from Pineville a few weeks ago was found yesterday in Washington, Louisiana.

The Pineville Police Department received information yesterday evening from St. Landry Parish that the body of Alana Zuccaro was found in a wooded area.

According to the St. Landry Crime Stoppers, Zuccaro and her boyfriend, Robert McPhearson, were seen leaving a casino on March 20th and appeared to be in an argument.

Her vehicle was located later that day on Highway 103 and had been involved in a crash before being abandoned.

Zuccaro’s purse, jack and shoes were located on March 22nd near a bayou.

Mcphearson was arrested on March 27th by the West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office on an unrelated charge and admitted that he was the last person to see Zuccaro.

On April 3rd he told police where Zuccaro’s body was located and the circumstances surrounding her death.

The cause of Zuccaro’s death and where the physical death took place has not yet been determined.